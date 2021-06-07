Units responding for fire in Brighton

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:27 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Kansasvillle Fire and Rescue and Union Grove Fire Department units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a structure fire in the 21700 block of Burlington Road (Highway 142) in Brighton.

UPDATE 4:32 p.m. — Dispatch relays to responding fire units that a deputy on scene reports an active fire.

UPDATE 4:41 p.m. — Kansasville Fire activates a MABAS box alarm. Units due to respond include:

Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Wind Lake Fire Department and South Shore Fire Department with engines.

Waterford Fire Department with a truck.

Town of Burlington and Tichigan Fire Department with tenders.

Burlington Fire Department with an ambulance.

Salem Lakes, Burlington and Town of Burlington Fire Department with chiefs.

Paris Fire and Rescue with a chief and engine for change of quarters to cover the Kansasville station.

UPDATE 4:48 p.m. — Fire command requests closure of Highway 142 (Burlington Road) from both directions.

UPDATE 4:52 p.m. — Salem Lakes requested to respond with an ambulance for a change of quarters.

UPDATE 5:18 p.m. — Kansasville upgrades box alarm with the following now requested to respond to the scene:

Paris with an engine.

Town of Wheatland Fire Department with a tender (water tanker).

Bristol Fire and Rescue with a squad.

Wheatland and Paris with a chief.

UPDATE 5:25 p.m. — Somers Fire and Rescue requested with a tender for change of quarters.