Units responding for fire in Brighton

Jun 7th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
At about 4:27 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Kansasvillle Fire and Rescue and Union Grove Fire Department units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a structure fire in the 21700 block of Burlington Road (Highway 142) in Brighton.

UPDATE 4:32 p.m. — Dispatch relays to responding fire units that a deputy on scene reports an active fire.

UPDATE 4:41 p.m. — Kansasville Fire activates a MABAS box alarm. Units due to respond include:

  • Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Wind Lake Fire Department and South Shore Fire Department with engines.
  • Waterford Fire Department with a truck.
  • Town of Burlington and Tichigan Fire Department with tenders.
  • Burlington Fire Department with an ambulance.
  • Salem Lakes, Burlington and Town of Burlington Fire Department with chiefs.
  • Paris Fire and Rescue with a chief and engine for change of quarters to cover the Kansasville station.

UPDATE 4:48 p.m. — Fire command requests closure of Highway 142 (Burlington Road) from both directions.

UPDATE 4:52 p.m. — Salem Lakes requested to respond with an ambulance for a change of quarters.

UPDATE 5:18 p.m. — Kansasville upgrades box alarm with the following now requested to respond to the scene:

  • Paris with an engine.
  • Town of Wheatland Fire Department with a tender (water tanker).
  • Bristol Fire and Rescue with a squad.
  • Wheatland and Paris with a chief.

UPDATE 5:25 p.m. — Somers Fire and Rescue requested with a tender for change of quarters.

