Units responding for fire in Brighton

At about 4:27 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Kansasvillle Fire and Rescue and Union Grove Fire Department units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a structure fire in the 21700 block of Burlington Road (Highway 142) in Brighton.
UPDATE 4:32 p.m. — Dispatch relays to responding fire units that a deputy on scene reports an active fire.
UPDATE 4:41 p.m. — Kansasville Fire activates a MABAS box alarm. Units due to respond include:
- Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Wind Lake Fire Department and South Shore Fire Department with engines.
- Waterford Fire Department with a truck.
- Town of Burlington and Tichigan Fire Department with tenders.
- Burlington Fire Department with an ambulance.
- Salem Lakes, Burlington and Town of Burlington Fire Department with chiefs.
- Paris Fire and Rescue with a chief and engine for change of quarters to cover the Kansasville station.
UPDATE 4:48 p.m. — Fire command requests closure of Highway 142 (Burlington Road) from both directions.
UPDATE 4:52 p.m. — Salem Lakes requested to respond with an ambulance for a change of quarters.
UPDATE 5:18 p.m. — Kansasville upgrades box alarm with the following now requested to respond to the scene:
- Paris with an engine.
- Town of Wheatland Fire Department with a tender (water tanker).
- Bristol Fire and Rescue with a squad.
- Wheatland and Paris with a chief.
UPDATE 5:25 p.m. — Somers Fire and Rescue requested with a tender for change of quarters.