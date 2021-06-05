Units responding for fire in Paddock Lake

Jun 5th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2:36 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue are responding to a report of a possible fire at the intersection of 248th Avenue and 65th Street in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as smoke coming from a vehicle.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives