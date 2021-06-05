Units responding for fire in Paddock Lake

At about 2:36 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue are responding to a report of a possible fire at the intersection of 248th Avenue and 65th Street in Paddock Lake.
Per dispatch: This is being reported as smoke coming from a vehicle.
