Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2:23 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a fire in 34315 block of Geneva Road In New Munster.

Per dispatch: This is a gas grill cylinder on fire.

UPDATE 2:30 p.m. — Fire unit reports fire mostly out and under control.

UPDATE 2:35 p.m. — Fire command reports fire extinguished.

UPDATE 2:49 p.m. — All fire units clearing the scene.