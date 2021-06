Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:09 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and a Twin Lake Police officer are responding to a report of a boat crash in the 300 block of Indian Point Road in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: Incident involves two boats and a dock. Injuries being reported. All parties out of the water and accounted for.

UPDATE 3:12 p.m. — Incident command requests an additional ambulance from Twin Lakes Rescue.