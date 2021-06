CHS Wind Ensemble /Submitted photo

The Central High School bands recently participated in the Music in the Parks competition hosted by Six Flags Great America.

The CHS Wind Ensemble received a rating of Superior and best overall band.

The CHS Symphonic/Concert Band received a rating of Excellent.

Jazz Central received a rating of Excellent.

Paul Capelli received the award for outstanding instrumental soloist.

Symphonic/Concert Band /Submitted photo

Jazz Central /Submitted photo