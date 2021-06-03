June 3, 2021 lake test results: All beaches test within normal range

All Western Kenosha County lake locations tested this week by the Kenosha County Division of Health on Tuesday and Wednesday showed normal E.coli levels.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Testing results from Tuesday and Wednesday as reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 6 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 10 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 15 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 26 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 41 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 10 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 1 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 2 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 3 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association <1 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 19 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 19 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary <1 E.coli/100 mL; Sunset beach on Lake Elizabeth 60 E.coli/100mL; Musial Beach 12 E.coli/100mL; Lucille Beach on Lake Elizabeth 8 E.coli/100m.