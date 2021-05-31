2021 Twin Lakes Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

The traditional Memorial Day Parade returned to the streets of Twin Lakes Monday, after a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade was organized by American Legion Post 544.

The parade stepped off from Lance Park at 11 a.m. and made its way through downtown and out to Legion Park. Streets were lined with spectators along the way.

The traditional post parade ceremony at the Legion Post in Legion Park was not held this year.

Here is video of the Wilmot Union High School Marching Band playing in the parade:

Here are more photos from the parade: