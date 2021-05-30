Units responding for crash in Trevor

At about 8:05 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to the 26300 block of Highway C in Trevor for a report of a crash.
Per dispatch: This is a single motorcycle crash.
