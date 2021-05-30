Units responding for crash in Salem Lakes

May 30th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
At about 1:05 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and sheriff’s deputies are esponding to a report of a crash in the 11100 block of Highway B in Salem Lakes.

Per dispatch: This crash involves a motorcycle.

