Paddock Lake seeking changes to traffic control on Highway 50 project

The latest WisDOT Highway 50 traffic control plan in the area of 248th Avenue. (Click for larger view)

Paddock Lake officials, with an assist from state Rep. Samantha Kerkman, are seeking changes to the traffic control plan for the gas main replacement project on Highway 50 through the heart of the village.

We Energies is replacing 8,100 linear feet of gas main between 236th Avenue and 256th Avenue along Highway 50. That work is being done ahead of a Wisconsin Department of Transportation road construction project for Highway 50 in Paddock Lake in 2022.

On Tuesday, village President Terry Burns made contact with state Rep. Samantha Kerkman requesting that she contact the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on behalf of Paddock Lake residents, and if possible convince WISDOT and WE Energies to rethink and redesign the traffic control patterns on Highway 50 to allow traffic maneuverability at 244th Avenue and 248th Avenue, said village administrator Tim Popanda.

On Wednesday afternoon, WisDOT and We Energies began altering the previously implemented traffic control plan to allow for left hand turns at 248th Avenue from Highway 50, Popanda said. That change was in place Friday morning, including the creation of a small left turn lane.

As work progresses WISDOT has indicated traffic control plans will be modified for 244th Avenue to also allow left turns, Popanda said.

As an alternative, WisDOT will be working to establish U-turn areas both east and west of the construction zones, Popanda said. This would allow vehicles to travel east or west to one of these U-turn areas and change directions.