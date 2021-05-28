Bristol School’s First Career Day Vehicle Parade

Friday afternoon, Bristol School, 20121 83rd St. had their first career day vehicle parade. A few students came outside, but due to the wind and rain, many watched it inside the building on video. The route went around the school.

Some 2nd graders are excited to see the fire truck.

The areas of interest were agriculture, food and natural resources; architecture and construction; arts, audio/video technology and communications; business management and administration; education and training; finance; government and public administration; health science; hospitality and tourism; human services; information technology; law, public safety, corrections and security; manufacturing; marketing; science, technology, engineering and mathematics; transportation, distribution and logistics.

Each participant supplied information about their job that put on a web page for the event. That gave students and staff an opportunity to learn about their careers.

The Bristol School Counseling Department contacted area businesses, colleges/universities, community helpers, organizations, and more and invited them to join our Career Day Parade with a company vehicle – or their own personal vehicle.