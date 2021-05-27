May 27, 2021 lake test results: Silver Lake County Beach open to swimming, Camp Lake remains under caution after re-sampling

Silver Lake County Beach is now fully open to swimming, but Camp Lake remains under a swim caution after re-sampling for E.coli by Kenosha Count Public Health.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Wednesday’s re-test results were:

Silver Lake – 15 E.coli/100 mL.

Camp Lake – 275 E.coli/100 mL.

Camp Lake’s caution will remain through the Memorial Day weekend.