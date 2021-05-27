Kenosha County COVID-19 update May 27, 2021: 15,842 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 15,842 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 17 more than Wednesday. There have been 307 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 1 more than Wednesday. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 80,167 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 9,429/100,000 people and a 2 percent case fatality rate (.1 percent higher than Wednesday) in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

In Kenosha County, 41.94 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 36.62 percent are fully vaccinated as of Thursday, reports Kenosha County Public Health.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 432 cases

Paddock Lake — 277 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 1,070 cases

Randall — 237 cases

Twin Lakes — 414 cases

Wheatland — 255 case (1 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 101 cases

Brighton — 117 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been paused due to adjustment of positives for March 5, 6 and 17– DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 609,561 positive tests and 2,938,162 negative tests with 7,040 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 61,461 positives as of Thursday.