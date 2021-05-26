May 26, 2021 lake test results: Silver Lake County Park beach, Camp Lake under swim caution

Silver Lake County Park beach and Camp Lake are under a swim caution after testing by the Kenosha County Division of Health on Tuesday showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results triggering the cautions were:

Silver Lake – 248 E.coli/100 mL

Camp Lake – 365 E.coli/100 mL

Both of the above locations were resampled Wednesday.

Other results from Tuesday as reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 248 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 5 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 27 E.coli/100 mL; Lake Shangri-la (214th Ave.) 17 E.coli/100mL; Center Lake 16 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 365 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 5 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 2 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 9 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 16 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 10 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 55 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 62 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 4 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 35 E.coli/100 mL; Sunset beach on Lake Elizabeth 60 E.coli/100mL; Musial Beach 12 E.coli/100mL; Lucille beach on Lake Elizabeth 8 E.coli/100m.

Bristol — Lake George (101st) 8 E.coli/100mL; Lake George (187th) 8 E.coli/100mL;