Public information meeting on placement of sex offenders in Salem Lakes scheduled for Wednesday

The dot in the center of this map supplied by the village of Salem Lakes shows the proposed sex offender placement address. The red radius is 1,500 feet. The green dots and outlined areas are village parks. Village and state laws prohibit sex offender residency within 1,500 feet of parks. (Click for larger view of map)

Salem Lakes village government is hosting a public information meeting Wednesday regarding the proposed placement of two registered sex offenders in Salem Lakes.

The meeting will be held between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m., at the Salem Lakes Fire/Highway Building,

11252 254th Court, Trevor.

Officials expected to be present to address the situation include: Sheriff David Beth, representatives of the Department of Correction-Parole Division, representatives of the Kenosha County District Attorney’s office, representatives of the state Sex Offenders Registry and the county Victim/Witness Program. Village and some state elected officials also are expected to attend.

The various officials in attendance are likely to take turns presenting different parts of the situation, said Michael Murdock, Salem Lakes village administrator.

The village learned earlier this year that the placement of two sex offenders was planned for a home at 27356 Camp Lake Road, Murdock said. The village was informed more recently that a placement date of June 6 was being moved to June 1.

The village recently supplied information to the Sheriff’s Department that the proposed placement was within 1,500 feet of several parks (see above map), in violation of the village and state laws, Murdock said. That information is now in the hands of the two Kenosha County Circuit Court judges who control the placement.

A decision on the final placements on is expected this Friday, Murdock said.

The ultimate decision is up to the judges, not any of the officials that will be at the meeting Wednesday, Murdock said. Even if the Camp Lake Road location is rejected, the two individuals will be place elsewhere in Kenosha County.

The Wednesday meeting was noticed as a public meeting by the village because it may be attended by village employees and public officials, as well as public officials from surrounding communities and Kenosha County.