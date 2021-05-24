Twin Lakes American Legion Post 544 will host 2021 Memorial Day Parade, memorial observances

Twin Lakes American Legion Post 544 will host a Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 31.

All entries with a patriotic or memorial theme are welcome. Please refrain from any political and/or campaign centered entries as this will be a non-partisan event (All incumbent office holders welcome). Parade staging will begin at 10 a.m. at Lance Park, and the parade will begin promptly at 11 a.m. The parade route will be from Lance Park to American Legion Post 544 using Lance Drive, East Main St, South Lake Ave and Legion Drive.

There will be no ceremony following the parade.

The post will conduct Memorial Observances at the following locations prior to the parade:

9 a.m. Mound Prairie Cemetery, 39000 104th St, Genoa City.

9:30 a.m. St John’s Cemetery, Highway KD, Twin Lakes.

10 a.m. American Legion Post 544, 989 Legion Drive, Twin Lakes.

COVID-19 guidelines to include masks and social distancing will be adhered to.



Please contact Post Commander Jim Schmidt at 262-492-3073 if you have any questions.