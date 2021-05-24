Agenda: Salem School District board meeting May 25, 2021

The Salem School District Board is scheduled to hold a regular monthly meeting Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m.
The board will meet in the intermediate library. Public Access to allow for social distancing will be in the Large Group Instruction Room. Live Stream is available at https://www.salem.k12.wi.us/multimedia.
Among the agenda items are:
- Letter of Retirement – Regular Education Aide.
- Letters of Resignation — Speech/Language Pathologist, Choir Teacher.
- Approve 2021-2022 Contracts — ESL/Foreign Language Teacher, Speech/Language Pathologist, Music Teacher.
- Summer School Masking/Safety Protocols.