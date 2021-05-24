Agenda: Paris Town Board regular meeting May 25, 2021

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular monthly meeting Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.
Agenda items include:
- Update on Community Garden Project from members of Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club.
- Proposal from Memorial Committee for professional cleaning of the monument and memorial bricks.
- Authorize the repair of drainage tile collapse on Town Hall land.
- Software/mobile app to assist Fire/Rescue daytime scheduling and response notification.
- Consideration of personal lockers for Fire and Rescue department.