Agenda: Paris Town Board regular meeting May 25, 2021

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular monthly meeting Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

Agenda items include:

Update on Community Garden Project from members of Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club.

Proposal from Memorial Committee for professional cleaning of the monument and memorial bricks.

Authorize the repair of drainage tile collapse on Town Hall land.

Software/mobile app to assist Fire/Rescue daytime scheduling and response notification.

Consideration of personal lockers for Fire and Rescue department.

The full agenda is available here.