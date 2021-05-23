Agenda: Wheatland Town Board regular meeting & special Board of Review meeting May 24, 2021

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Monday starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Agenda items include mostly routine looking business such as:

Reports from Fire Dept., Public Safety, Roads, Chairman, Supervisor Lois, Supervisor Wilson, Treasurer April report and clerk report

Purchase approval and other financial matters.

The full Town Board meeting agenda is available here.

At 5:45 p.m., the Board of Review will hold at meeting, also at Town Hall.

The only action agenda items is:

Motion to adjourn Board of Review to Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 10 a.m. at which time the assessment roll is to be completed.

The agenda also notes that “Open Book for 2021 will be a phone call open book. Assessment notices will be mailed in July. Open book dates will be posted as soon as the date(s) is known.”

The full Board of Review agenda is available here