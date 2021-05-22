Happening now: Twin Lakes Area Chamber “Hidden Treasures Sale” underway

If you’d like the chance to browse many garage sale offerings at one location the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association “Hidden Treasures Sale” outdoor garage sale event May 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. is for you.

The event is taking place right now until 2 p.m., at the chamber parking lot, 349 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.

More than 50 booths were reserved. The chamber is selling hot dogs, hamburgers and brats. Pull tabs and raffle tickets are available.

At this event, Calvary Church of Christ, Twin Lakes, will collect textiles for Living Waters. Items to be collected include clothes, curtains, blankets & towels. They will be recycled in many different ways. Textiles must be clean but, they do not have to be stain free. You do not need to have a booth to be able to bring the textiles. Just bring them to the Calvary booth at the Garage Sale Event. If you have a booth and have textiles left from the sale they would be happy to accept them when you are done for the day. They also accept shoes that are in good shape.The pairs must be banded together.

Everyone is invited.