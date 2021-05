Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:11 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to a report of a fire in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: A caller from the west side of Lake Elizabeth is reporting what appears to be a boat on fire on the east side of Lake Elizabeth, toward the southern end.

UPDATE 7:30 p.m. — Police officer reports that source of flame appears to be brush burning on shore.