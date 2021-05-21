Units responding for crash in Wheatland

At about 7:56 a.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash at Highway 50 and Highway W in Wheatland.
Per dispatch: Two vehicle crash with injuries being reported.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 7:56 a.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash at Highway 50 and Highway W in Wheatland.
Per dispatch: Two vehicle crash with injuries being reported.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2021 West of the I | Powered by WordPress