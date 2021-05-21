Units responding for crash in Wheatland

May 21st, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:56 a.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash at Highway 50 and Highway W in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: Two vehicle crash with injuries being reported.

