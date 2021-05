Note: This is a paid announcement from the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association. — DH

If you’d like the chance to browse many garage sale offerings at one location the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association “Hidden Treasures Sale” outdoor garage sale event May 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. is for you.

The event will take place rain or shine at the chamber parking lot, 349 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.

The chamber will be selling food. Everyone is invited.