Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:37 a.m., some Western Kenosha County fire departments are responding to a MABAS box alarm activated by the Town of Burlington Fire Department for a fire in the 8500 block of Horizon Drive in the town of Burlington.

Requested to respond are:

Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue with a tender.

Randall Fire Department with a chief.

Bristol Fire and Rescue with a chief for change of quarters.