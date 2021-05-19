Central HS District of Westosha looking to fill two vacancies on School Board

The resignation of two members of the Central High School District of Westosha School Board has the district looking for people willing to be appointed to the positions.

Wheatland area representative Terry Simmons resigned as of May 11.

Paris area representative Dustin Beth’s resignation will take effect June 30.

Qualified applicants to fill Simmons and Beth’s seats must reside within the appropriate elementary/high school district and be at least 18 years old. The board will select each candidate following an interview process. The selected candidates will fill the positions immediately and complete the current term ending April 24, 2022. Both positions will be on the Spring 2022 ballot to complete the appropriate three-year term cycle.

Applicants should send a communication of intent to John Gendron, district administrator, no later than 3 p.m. on Monday, June 14. Board interviews will be held on Tuesday, June 22, at 5 p.m. The District will send information to applicants with more details on June 15 regarding the interviews.

To submit your candidacy for the vacant position please include the following:

● Name

● Address

● Phone

● Email

● Letter of Interest, including your elementary school district, reasons for wanting to serve, and any other information you find relevant to serving on the board.

Mail or email your information to:

Central High School

John Gendron

PO Box 38

Salem Wisconsin 53168

gendronj@westosha.k12.wi.us

Simmons cited his election in April as Wheatland municipal judge as the reason for his resignation.

“As a newly elected municipal judge, holding two elected positions of trust is prohibited by Supreme Court Rule,” Simmons said in his resignation letter. “Let me tell you that it has been my immense pleasure to work with a wonderful group of professionals for a wonderful and very important cause. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of such important and joyful work.”

Beth cited the press of personal and academic pursuits as the reason for his resignation.

“I leave the Board with many big and exciting things in my future, including a wedding, finishing my MBA studies, and a number of community projects,” Beth said in his resignation letter. “I also leave the Board with confidence in the leadership of the Board, the District, and the exceptional standards and professionalism of our teachers, professional staff, and support staff. “