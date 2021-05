Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 10:55 a.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash in the 39300 block of Bloomfield Road (Highway F) in Powers Lake.

UPDATE 10:59 a.m. — Dispatch reports deputies on scene. One possible injury being reported at this time.

UPDATE 11:04 a.m. — Randall command reports two vehicles involved with minor damage.

UPDATE 11:30 a.m. — Command terminated by Randall command.