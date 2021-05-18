Twin Lakes selects contractor for wastewater treatment system project

The Twin Lakes Village Board selected a contractor for its multi-million dollar wastewater treatment system at Monday’s regular meeting.

The work will go to Joseph J. Henderson, Inc. of Gurnee, Ill. in an amount not to exceed $11,828,000.

Henderson’s bid was the lowest of three submitted.

“It’s basically at budget for what we planned on over the last year,” said Greg Droessler, village engineer.

The project includes upgrades at the wastewater treatrment plant, most of the village’s 12 lift stations, construction of a new garage, a sludge storage tank, a sludge thickening building and an electrical building. Besides increasing capacity to required levels, the sludge related aspects should allow the village to greatly reduce sludge removal costs by allowing sludge to be pumped and removed from the plant site less often.

To pay for the financing of the project, current plans call for sewer system user rates to be raised $5/quarter in 2022 and then again $5/quarter in 2023, said Laura Roesslein, village administrator. The current $24/year discount for customers who pay in full by the first deadline will also go away in 2022.

Wastewater treatment plant related work should begin this summer and is expected to be completed by early 2023, according to Droessler.

Trustee Aaron Karow asked that Droessler keep the board updated regularly on the project’s process.