The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular Village Board meeting Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building.

Among the agenda items are:

Approve Preliminary subdivision Plat for Duck Pond on parcel 40-4-120-041-0300

Consideration and possible action to issue village permit allowing water ski exhibition for June 14-18, 2021.

Rescind village covid 19 policy #20-01 requiring the wearing of face coverings in village hall.

The full agenda is available here.