Chance of rain Tues., Wed., then much warmer temperatures

There’s a chance of rain of Tuesday and Wednesday (and lesser so on Thursday and Friday), says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Later in the week, temperatures will be a lot warmer than they have been.

Rain Tuesday could come anytime after about 7 a.m., but is most likely in the afternoon, with the chance of rain peaking at 90 percent.

A lesser chance of rain will linger into Wednesday, not forecast to be greater than 40 percent.

There’s a slight chance of a thunderstorm Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Tuesday’s high temperature will be in the 60s and creep into the mid 70s on Wednesday. But Thursday through Monday should see high temperatures in the 80s.