Units responding to Central HS for medical call

May 16th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:15 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to Central High School for a medical call.

Per dispatch: Patient has sustained a head injury on the football field.

