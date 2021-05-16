Units responding for crash in Trevor

At about 1:26 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 12200 block of 280th Avenue in Trevor.
Per dispatch: At least one injury being reported.
