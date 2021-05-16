An incredibly successful 2021 for annual Salem Lakes cleanup

The 9th annual Salem Lakes Spring cleanup was Saturday morning, beginning at Fox River Park. Everything exceeded any previous cleanup. More people, more food, more prizes, more food to eat. A record-breaking 185 people of all ages, from all over the area, gathered to start the event. Besides their efforts, they brought bags of food for the Sharing Center.

They divided into groups to cover 17 routes all over Salem Lakes. In 4 hours, a 40 yard dumpster was filled over the top.

Light rain didn’t damper the spirits. It made the air smell cleaner, too.

Organizer Allen Dunski welcomed everyone.

Participants brought 838 pounds of food for the Sharing Center.

A message in a bottle was found near the bank of the Fox River. It was dated April 30, 2020.

People find all sorts of things in the ditches. There are always some unusual items.

A hot meal featuring pulled pork was waiting after all the work.

Denise Harju, Burlington, (women’s big prize) Al Harju, Silver Lake, (big wagon prize) TJ Kough, Silver Lake, (men’s big prize)

About 75 prizes were given out to adults and children.

Brody Kough, 4 Silver Lake won the bicycle. He going to share with his big brother.

Bentley Milligan, 8 Silver Lake won the kayak.



Four sailors from Great Lakes saw the flyer and came to help, too.