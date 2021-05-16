Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting May 17, 2021

May 16th, 2021
The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Monday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Motion to approve Village staff to send out a letter to residents on sanitary sewer lateral televising.
  • Motion to award the bid for the Wastewater Treatment Facility upgrade to Joseph J. Henerson, Inc. in an amount not to exceed $11,828,000.
  • Motion to approve Task Order #18 from Town and Country Engineering, Inc. for construction phase services during the WWTF upgrade in an amount not to exceed $816,000.
  • A number of approvals regarding upcoming events hosted by the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association and a joint event hosted by Aquanuts, Twin Runners and the chamber.

The full agenda is available here.

