2021 Central HS WSMA State Solo & Ensemble Festival results

The Central High School Band program sent 52 students in 14 events to the WSMA State Solo & Ensemble Festival.

The event was held virtually this year.

Ensembles and soloists receive a rating of 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5, with 1 being the best. CHS results are as follows:

Jazz Central 1

Brass Ensemble 1

Grace Cetera & Avery Sipiora Flute Duet 1

CB/SB Saxophone Choir 2

WE/JC Saxophone Choi 2

Flute Choir 2

Vivian Dufek Piano Solo 2

Seth Scheele Trombone Solo 2

Alex Bush Tenor Saxophone Solo 2

Daniel Masnik Trombone Solo 2

John Lopez Trombone Solo 2

Ariana Eiler Clarinet Solo 2

Rachel Wyant Alto Saxophone Solo 2

Tyler Schoolcraft and Logan Piktel Alto Saxophone Duet 2