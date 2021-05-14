Gas main replacement in Paddock Lake to cause major lane closure

A section of the traffic control plan for the Highway 50 gas main replacement project (click for larger view)

Replacement of a We Energies gas main along Highway 50 in Paddock Lake will cause the four-lane highway to use only two lanes for much of the summer.

The utility company is replacing 8,100 linear feet of gas main between 236th Avenue and 256th Avenue along Highway 50. That work is being done ahead of a Wisconsin Department of Transportation road construction project for Highway 50 in Paddock Lake in 2022.

Work on the gas main project is expected to begin Monday, a We Energies communication to the village stated. Eventually traffic in both directions will be using just the eastbound (south) lanes, with one lane per direction.

Un-related rehabilitation work and more lane closures for Highway 50 from Bristol to Wheatland are already underway.

These barrels and many more have been staged in Paddock Lake for use in the gas main replacement project.