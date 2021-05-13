Word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Area Chamber hosting “Hidden Treasures Sale” outdoor garage sale event May 22

Note: This is a paid announcement from the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association. — DH

Have some stuff you’d like to get rid of and make a little extra cash? How about the chance to browse many garage sale offerings at one location?

The Twin Lakes Area Chamber “Hidden Treasures Sale” outdoor garage sale event May 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. may be for you.

The event will take place rain or shine at the chamber parking lot, 349 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.

Registration for selling at the event is due by May 17. An application and additional information is available here. Selling spaces will be filled on a first come, first served basis.

The chamber will be selling food. Everyone i