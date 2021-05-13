A Time to Remember

Wednesday at noon, law enforcement of Kenosha county gather at the Public Safety Monument to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Remembers: Blanco Aquino James C.Rieschel Frank Fabiano Jr. Jacob Keul

The Kenosha Police Department remembers: Antonio Pingitore Gary Fraid Donald Murphy Dreux Beaulier

They also remembered other Wisconsin officers: Milwaukee Police Officer Mattew Rittner, Racine Police Officer John Hetland, Milwaukee Police Officer Mark Lentz, and Dane County Deputy Richard Treadwell.

In 2019 there were 134 Law Enforcement Officers killed in the line of duty. Of those, 47 were killed by gunfire.

In 2020 there were a total of 264 officers who died in the line of duty. Of those officers, 45 were killed by gunfire, and 234 were Covid-19 related deaths. It was deadliest year for law enforcement since 1974.

In 2021, there have already been 125 line of duty deaths.

In 2019, 28 K9s were killed in the line of duty. In 2020, 22 K9s were killed the line of duty.