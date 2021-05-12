Units responding to fire in Randall

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:09 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a report of a grass fire in the 8900 block of Highway KD in Randall.

Per dispatch: This is reported as a possible fire in a road side ditch. Lots of smoke reported, but no flames seen.

UPDATE 4:14 p.m. — Responding unit reports address is 7500 block of Highway KD (352nd Avenue).

UPDATE 4:16 p.m. — Dispatch says burn permit issued for this address. Twin Lakes unit on scene reports fire in ditch will be extinguished and rest will be left as a controlled burn.