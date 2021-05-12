Units responding for investigation in Wheatland

May 12th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:37 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 32200 block of 45th Street in Burlington.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting what appears to be a strong smell of natural gas.

