Units responding for investigation in Wheatland

At about 4:37 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 32200 block of 45th Street in Burlington.
Per dispatch: Caller reporting what appears to be a strong smell of natural gas.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 4:37 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 32200 block of 45th Street in Burlington.
Per dispatch: Caller reporting what appears to be a strong smell of natural gas.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2021 West of the I | Powered by WordPress