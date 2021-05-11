Units responding to crash along Bristol-Paris border

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:43 p.m., sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highway MB and Highway K along the Bristol-Paris border.

Per dispatch: Four vehicle crash with moderate damage to vehicles reported by passing Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue unit.

UPDATE 4:48 p.m. — Paris Fire and Rescue dispatched to the scene.

UPDATE about 5:10 p.m. — Bristol Fire and Rescue dispatched to respond as mutual aid with an ambulance.

UPDATE 5:31 p.m. — Somers Fire and Rescue requested to respond as mutual aid with and ambulance.