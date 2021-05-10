Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Chief Slover recognized for service to department by Village Board

Longtime Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Chief Daivd “Mike” Slover was recognized by the Village Board Monday for his service to the department upon his impending retirement in June.

Village President Diann Tesar read a resolution in Slover’s honor at the meeting. Here’s the video:

Slover became chief of the then Town of Salem Fire Department in 2002. Under his watch, the Salem, Trevor and Wilmot Fire Departments and Salem Rescue were combined into one department. The Silver Lake Fire Department was absorbed into the department with the merger of Salem and Silver Lake as the village of Salem Lakes in 2017.

Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue also serves Paddock Lake and part of Brighton on a contractual basis.

Slover said after the meeting he does not plan to immediately leave the area upon retirement, despite also having a home in Florida.

“I really love this area,” Slover said.

Slover attempted to retire once before, but was persuaded to come back. This time he is going to stay retired, he said.

In 2019, the village created the new position of assistant fire chief. James Lejcar was appointed to the postion.

The village Fire Commission has not decided if there will be a search for new chief or if Lejcar will be promoted, said village administrator Michael Murdock.