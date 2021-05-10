Kenosha County COVID-19 update May 10, 2021: 15,611 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 15,611 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 24 more than Friday. There have been 305 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 78,080 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 9,288/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

In Kenosha County, 39.32 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 33.71 percent are fully vaccinated as of Monday, reports Kenosha County Public Health.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 428 cases (1 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 275 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,052 cases (3 more than Friday)

Randall — 230 cases

Twin Lakes — 405 cases

Wheatland — 253 cases

Paris — 100 cases

Brighton — 114 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been paused due to adjustment of positives for March 5, 6 and 17– DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 603,303 positive tests and 2,882,859 negative tests with 6,904 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 60,544 positives as of Monday.