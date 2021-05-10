Agenda: Central High School District of Westosha Board meeting May 11, 2021

The Central High School District of Westosha Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m. in the school’s all purpose room.

The board will meet in executive (closed) session starting at 4:45 p.m. to discuss and take action, if appropriate, on 2021-2022 staff contract and compensation and a personnel issue involving a professional staff member.

Among the agenda items for the open meeting are:

Items referring to the recently passed building project referendum including: Resolution Authorizing the Issuance and Sale of a $39,600,000 Bond Anticipation Note Pursuant to Section 67.12(1)(b), Wisconsin Statutes; Resolution Authorizing the Issuance and Establishing Parameters for the Sale of Not to Exceed $39,600,000 General Obligation Refunding Bonds.

Facility Project Planning Update.

Approval of 2021-22 Professional Staff Contracts and Compensation.

Approval of 2021-22 Support Staff Compensation.

Approval of 2021-22 Administrative, Director, and Non-Administrative Contracts.

