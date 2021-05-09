Agenda: Wilmot Union High School District Finance Committee meeting May 10, 2021

May 9th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Wilmot Union High School District is scheduled to hold a Finance Committee meeting on Monday, starting at 5 p.m. in the District Board Room.

Agenda items are:

  • 2021 – 2022 Preliminary Budget Review
  • Pupil Transportation Discussion

The full agenda is available here.

