Agenda: Wilmot Union High School District Finance Committee meeting May 10, 2021

The Wilmot Union High School District is scheduled to hold a Finance Committee meeting on Monday, starting at 5 p.m. in the District Board Room.
Agenda items are:
- 2021 – 2022 Preliminary Budget Review
- Pupil Transportation Discussion
Western Kenosha County's news source
The Wilmot Union High School District is scheduled to hold a Finance Committee meeting on Monday, starting at 5 p.m. in the District Board Room.
Agenda items are:
Posted in: Agendas, Wilmot High School.
Comments are closed.
© 2021 West of the I | Powered by WordPress