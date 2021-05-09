Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting May 10, 2021

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster. Face coverings are optional, but encouraged.

Agenda items include:

Consider a request from ACTION 50 LLC, 420 W Westleigh Rd., Lake Forest, IL 53105 (Owner), Dustin Hein, Freedom Fireworks LLC, for a temporary use permit, to temporarily use an existing parking lot for the placement of a 30’ x 90’ sales tent, an 8’ x 40’ metal storage container and multiple signs to operate a temporary fireworks sales stand in the B-3 Highway Business Dist. on Tax Parcel #95-4-219-323-0305, 5675 392nd Ave., June 18-July 5, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Also an application for a Fireworks Seller Permit, Tax Parcel #95-4-219-323-0305, 5675 392nd Ave. – June 18 thru July 5,

2021.

2021. Make various appointments for town officials, such as town attorney and engineer, for the 2021-23 term.

The full agenda is available here.