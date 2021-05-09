Agenda: Wheatland Plan Commission meeting May 10, 2021

The Wheatland Plan Commission is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Among the agenda items are:

Concept plan for a 32-lot subdivision with a minimum lot size of five acres, submitted by Joe Glasder, J. Scott Builders, Inc., Crystal Lake, IL for property currently owned by Century Oaks Farm LLC, 4111 Dyer Lake Rd. Tax Parcel #95-4-219-304-0202 (198.93 A.) and #95-4-219-312-0100 (37 A.)

The full agenda is available here. Maps of the proposal are available here.