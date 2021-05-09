Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting May 10, 2021

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular Village Board meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m.
If you have any questions, please call the Clerk's Office at 262-843-2313.
Among the agenda items are:
- Presentation and approval of a Salem Lakes proclamation honoring Fire Chief David M. “Mike” Slover on his retirement.
- Presentation and approval of a Salem Lakes proclamation honoring Captain Jason Witte for being selected as the
State of Wisconsin 2020 Fire Fighter of the Year.
- Discussion on a resolution regarding Village territory within the boundaries of a proposed public inland lake
protection and rehabilitation district for Silver Lake.
- Discussion and possible action on Ordinance 2021.05-33, an ordinance amending certain provisions of Chapter
490 of the Municipal Code of the Village of Salem Lakes relating to temporary signs; accessory living unit
requirements; accessory uses in A-3 Districts; swimming pool locations; and temporary storage containers.
- Discussion and possible action on an agreement between SEWRPC and the Village of Salem Lakes to assist in a
Comprehensive Plan and Map update.