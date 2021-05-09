Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting May 10, 2021

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular Village Board meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be streamed live at this link on YouTube for public viewing. If you have any questions, please call the Clerk’s Office at 262-843-2313.

Among the agenda items are:

Presentation and approval of a Salem Lakes proclamation honoring Fire Chief David M. “Mike” Slover on his retirement.

protection and rehabilitation district for Silver Lake.

490 of the Municipal Code of the Village of Salem Lakes relating to temporary signs; accessory living unit requirements; accessory uses in A-3 Districts; swimming pool locations; and temporary storage containers. Discussion and possible action on an agreement between SEWRPC and the Village of Salem Lakes to assist in a

Comprehensive Plan and Map update.

The full agenda is available here.