Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting May 10, 2021

May 9th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular Village Board meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be streamed live at this link on YouTube for public viewing. If you have any questions, please call the Clerk’s Office at 262-843-2313.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Presentation and approval of a Salem Lakes proclamation honoring Fire Chief David M. “Mike” Slover on his retirement.
  • Presentation and approval of a Salem Lakes proclamation honoring Captain Jason Witte for being selected as the
    State of Wisconsin 2020 Fire Fighter of the Year.
  • Discussion on a resolution regarding Village territory within the boundaries of a proposed public inland lake
    protection and rehabilitation district for Silver Lake.
  • Discussion and possible action on Ordinance 2021.05-33, an ordinance amending certain provisions of Chapter
    490 of the Municipal Code of the Village of Salem Lakes relating to temporary signs; accessory living unit
    requirements; accessory uses in A-3 Districts; swimming pool locations; and temporary storage containers.
  • Discussion and possible action on an agreement between SEWRPC and the Village of Salem Lakes to assist in a
    Comprehensive Plan and Map update.

The full agenda is available here.

