Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting May 9, 2021

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

Discuss and consider for approval the request of (JR) Greg M Reesman – The Reesman Company 28815 Bushnell Road, Burlington, WI 53105 (Applicant) and Great Northern Development 21010 75 th Street, Bristol, WI 53104 (Owner) for a Site Plan Review for a Nursery and Landscaping Retail Business on tax parcel #’s 37-4-121-063-0401; 37-4-121-063-0100 and 37-4-121-064-0220 on approximately 106.9 acres located at 21010 75th Street, Bristol.

The full agenda is available here.