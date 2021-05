Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:04 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of a burning in about the 10100 block of Highway W (Fox River Road) in Salem Lakes.

Per dispatch: Caller reported unattended burning in a front yard.

UPDATE 8:15 p.m. — Unit arriving on scene reports it is in the 10400 block.