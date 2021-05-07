Units responding for crash in Bristol

At about 4:31 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to the 12300 block of Highway 45 in Bristol for a crash.
Per dispatch: Bristol command already on scene says three vehicles involved and there are injuries.
